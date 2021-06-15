WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill looks cute as she pouts her way into hearts with a goofy boomerang

Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to drop an adorable boomerang video. The former Bigg Boss 13 star left netizens gushing over her cute look.

Among the popular stars who emerged from the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz Gill, who won hearts in season 13, has continued to be a favourite of millions post the show as well. The actress-singer never fails to leave her fans in awe of her charm and whenever she shares a post on her social media handle, it tends to go viral. Speaking of this, recently, the gorgeous star seemed to be in a playful mood as she dropped a goofy boomerang video on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shehnaaz shared a cute video in which she can be seen being her fun self. In the video, the star could be seen sitting on her bed while she gets goofy with the camera. She is seen pouting at the camera, at first, and then, flaunting her charming smile to win hearts. Clad in a white shirt with red pants, Shehnaaz looked every bit gorgeous in the video and managed to win the hearts of her fans.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has been quite active on social media and has been sharing stunning photos from her shoots for her fans. Each time, she has managed to nail a stylish look in her shoots and fans have showered her with love on each of her posts. On the work front, after her Bigg Boss 13 stint, Shehnaaz did a couple of music videos and two of them were with Sidharth Shukla. Her music video Shona Shona with Sidharth left everyone gushing over the chemistry. She will now be seen in a Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. The film was shot in Canada a while back.

