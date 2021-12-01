WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill playing with orphan kids is all the positivity you need today

Often celebrities engage in acts of philanthropy and win their audience’s heart. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted in an orphanage in Amritsar playing with the kids and having a gala time with them. It was after a long time that the ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ actress was seen out in public after her close friend Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise. The pictures and videos of the actress’ visit have gone viral and people can’t stop appreciating her.

In the pictures and videos, the actress can be seen in a casual look in her specs, green pullover, a grey stole, and jeans. She is also observed greeting the kids lovingly and giving warm hugs and holding hands with the elderly. The whole scene is extremely wholesome and sweet. Her smile was enough to light up the entire place. The affair made the fans’ hearts swoon and many posted about her and appreciated her good work. This being Shehnaaz’s first public appearance after Sidharth’s death amplified the importance of the event. Barring her visit to London to wrap up Honsla Rakh’s shoot in October, Shehnaaz kept herself shut for the last few months.

Take a look at the pictures and videos HERE:

In September this year, the news of Sidharth’s untimely death shocked the masses. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were extremely close as they were co-participants of Bigg Boss season 13. In fact, it was rumoured that the two were secretly in a relationship and everyone shipped them as ‘SidNaaz’. The tragic demise of her close friend had a massive impact on Shehnaaz. She even made a music video ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ as a tribute to Sidharth.

Also Read: Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill & Sonam Bajwa’s film to release on 24 November on OTT