WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill remembers late Sidharth Shukla while talking to spiritual guru BK Shivani

On Tuesday, January 4, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a video of her interview with spiritual Guru BK Shivani. During the chat, the Honsla Rakh star was seen remembering late Sidharth Shukla. For those unaware, Brahma Kumari Shivani was also the late actor’s guru maa. In the interview, Shehnaaz expressed how she would always tell Sidharth Shukla that she wants to have a chat with the spiritual Guru.

She said, “I used to tell Sidharth that I want to talk to Shivani behen, I like her very much. He would always reply ‘pakka karenge, hojaayega’. You chill.” Shehnaaz Gill has been mourning the loss of Sidharth Shukla privately and this was after a long time when fans saw her smiling. Hence, the video interview has been much-liked by all Sidnaaz fans. Click HERE to watch a glimpse of it.

After the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla, his family held a special prayer meet in honour of the late star. The prayer meet of Shukla was also conducted by BK Shivani. Previously, the video of their prayer meet saw Brahma Kumari sister sharing an inspiring story about Sidharth Shukla’s mother’s strong nature.

In the clip, the Brahma Kumari sister who conducted the Satsang, shared that she contacted Sidharth’s mother, Rita on the day of his death. She further added that the late actor’s mom just said ‘Om Shanti’ before adding that her son will be happy wherever he goes. The Brahma Kumari sister was moved upon witnessing the strong nature of Rita.

After the actor’s death, his family also released their first official statement requesting everyone to let the family grief in privacy. “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti – The Shukla Family,” read the statement.

