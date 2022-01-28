WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill’s heartwarming tribute for late actor Sidharth Shukla at Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end. The show has kept its audience entertained throughout the season. However, to make the show more interesting the makers have invited winners of all seasons at the grand finale. They will be giving a special performance. Apart from this, one of the most popular contestants Shehnaaz Gill will also be gracing the show. She was seen in Bigg Boss 13 and her relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla was very famous. Well, the actor is no more but still, fans love their chemistry.

Bigg Boss makers have released a new promo in which Shehnaaz is seen recalling her beautiful moments with the late actor. Her famous dialogues of the season can also be heard in the background of the video. The grand finale will be held on January 29 and 30. Currently, the top six contestants are--- Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal. The makers are releasing new promos continuously to increase the excitement level among the fans.

The video is captioned as ‘@shehnaazgill banane aa rahi hai grand finale aur bhi special with her heart touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale on 29th & 30th January, Sat-Sun at 8:00 PM. #BB15 #BiggBoss @voot.”

Watch the promo here:

Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia and others have been spotted at the set. They were shooting for the grand finale. It is also reported that the stars of the upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan', Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be appearing on the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra jokes about Salman Khan’s fees in season 15 are for bashing him every weekend