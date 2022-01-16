WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill’s soulful performance on Raanjha at Hunarbaaz show leaves fans heartbroken

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are on cloud nine after her latest video has gone viral on social media. She was seen at the reality show Hunarbaaz singing Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah song Raanjha. The video has been trending as her fans just can’t stop gushing over her voice. To note, the actress was a little less active on social media after late actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise. But she is slowly returning to work and has been sharing pictures on her Instagram handle.

The teaser starts with Shehnaaz wearing a light pink colour dress and performing on the stage. She is also heard saying, ‘Mere andar bhi na ek hunar hai ki jo mujhe bohot hi zyada khushi deta hai aur sukoon deta hai (I have a talent in me too, that gives me a lot of happiness and peace).” The video immediately grabbed attention and her fans were seen flooding the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Epitome of beauty and grace. Spectacular looks and soulful voice. What a combination.” “Shehnaaz is a full package of hunars but the most important hunar she has is to bring happiness, mera babu. #HunarbaazShehnaazKeSath,” another wrote.

Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Mithun Chakraborty will be judging the show Hunarbaaz. However, the makers have not revealed whether Shehnaaz will appear as a special guest on an episode or has joined the show.

Watch the promo here:

It is worth mentioning here that Shehnaaz won audience hearts during her participation in Bigg Boss 13. She was last seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner diva as she shares PICS wearing LBD with feathers; SEE PICS