WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill shows her eternal love for nature as she enjoys time with brother Shehbaz Badesha

Shehnaaz Gill, the popular diva, and former Bigg Boss contestant need no introduction. Post her stint in Salman's reality show, Shehnaaz is all over the headlines for her glamorous pictures and evolving career. She is adored by her fans for her realistic and down-to-earth behaviour. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye, and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her.

At present, Shehnaaz is spending a fun time with her brother Shehbaz Badesha, and they have been sharing glimpses of their gala time with their fans. Today, Shehnaaz Gill shared a video on her Instagram handle with brother Shehbaz Badesha. In this video, the brother-sister duo can be seen enjoying amidst the beauty of mother nature and have recorded their surreal experience and shared it with their fans. Sharing this she captioned, "Look deep into nature. then you will understand Life better #shehnaazgill".

Click here to watch Shehnaaz's video

A few days ago, Shehnaaz shared a video with Shehbaz as they had visited the beach and were seen enjoying their time.

Shehnaaz Gill's career:

Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill calls herself 'pretty baby' in a new VIDEO as she flaunts her gorgeous outfits; Fans shower love