WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill sings Kabir Singh's 'Kaise Hua' in her melodious voice; Fans say 'vibe hai vibe'

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She is definitely a name synonym to Bigg Boss and all the credits go to the funny and cute antics, she did in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She rose to fame during Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive fan following on social media. Her beauty and innocence struck a chord with her fans, who active shower love on her. And, she never fails to share her daily routine with her loved ones on Instagram.

Shehnaaz is also an amazing singer and often treats her fans with her melodious voice. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the former contestant of Bigg Boss took to her official Instagram handle to share a video in which, she sang 'Kaise Hua' from the movie Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. As soon as Shehnaaz posted the video, her fans showered love on her. A fan wrote, "vibe hai vibe". Another user commented, " I am in love with your voice".

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video here

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill's professional career, she began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan.

