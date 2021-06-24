Watch: Shehnaaz Gill trolled brutally after a VIDEO of an assistant helping her put on footwear goes viral

In the video, the assistant can be seen putting a pair of high heels on Shenaaz Gills’s feet. Here’s how netizens reacted.

Shehnaaz Gill recently came back from Canada after shooting her first feature film alongside Diljit Dosanjh, the film is reportedly title ‘Honsla Rakh’. She made a name for herself in the show business and garnered tremendous fans after her exceptional stint on Bigg Boss 13. Recently, a video of Shehnaaz Gill captured outside a studio has gone viral and not for the right reasons. In the video, Shehnaaz is standing with some of her team members. She is wearing a blue shirt and cycling shorts. What upset several fans were that Shehnaaz was not trying to put her own footwear.

An assistant sits down with a pair of high heels and helps Shehnaaz in putting them on. The video has upset people on the internet as Shehnaaz Gill got trolled. A user commented, "I see unexpected actions from actor and actress what is this very bad," while another one wrote, "Can't she live on her own. Is she handicapped?" The act did not go down well with the netizens. Shehnaaz has garnered an immense fan following and registered in the hearts of the audience after she showcased her personality in Bigg Boss 13.

Check out the video:

Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Siddharth Shukla were the highlights of the Bigg Boss 13. One of the things that stood out for the audience was Shehnaaz’s wonderful comradery with Siddharth. Shehnaaz Gill will reportedly be seen in an upcoming music video by Desi Music Factory. The actress has participated in many music videos with Badshah, Tony Kakkar, and Arjun Kanungo amongst others.

