WATCH: Sher Salman Khan all set to rule Bigg Boss 15’s jungle; Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz make sizzling entrance

Bigg Boss 15 has now become one of the most-awaited reality TV shows. Needless to say that the interesting pattern of the show has always kept the audiences glued to their TV screens. Now, after the first digital version, viewers have become eager to watch donning the hat of the host once again. The channel isn’t leaving any stone unturned to brace audiences in quirky ways. Speaking of which, on Thursday, September 30, makers of the show released two new promo clips featuring Salman Khan and contestants Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz.

In the first clip, host Salman Khan can be seen grooving on the track Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai alongside adorable kids as he welcomes viewers to the brand new show. While sharing the video, the makers stated, “@beingsalmankhan hai iss jungle ke sher, taiyaar ho jaaiye kyunki contestants karne ja rahe hain #BB15 ke wild jungle mein pravesh! Kya aap taiyaar hain inke swagat ke liye?” Speaking of the other clip, contestants Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz can be seen sizzling on popular tracks as they make their power entrance in the show.

Take a look at the promos below:

Previously, the digital version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT created a massive buzz among Indian masses. Popular director was seen hosting the OTT version which streamed on the VOOT application. Contestant Divya Agarwal emerged victorious and lifted the winner trophy meanwhile contestant Pratik found his straight ticket to the Bigg Boss 15 house.

He will once again compete in the show with new housemates. The television version will go on air from October 2 onwards. The makers of the show have kept the contestant list underwraps as of yet. However, in the promos released, it’s confirmed that Tejasswi Prakash,singer Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz will be among the contestants who will get locked inside the house.

