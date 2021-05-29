WATCH: Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty recreate the romance of Dhadkan on Super Dancer 4 sets

Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty’s incredible chemistry on the song from Dhadkan is a must-watch as they re-enact it on the sets of Super Dancer 4.

The kids dance reality show Super Dancer 4 has gained popularity in the past few weeks. The show has a long list of talented kids who set the stage on fire with their dance performances. The judges of the show are , Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur. The recent episode of the show was graced by actor Suniel Shetty. He made the episode memorable by recreating the dynamic romance of his movie Dhadkan and made the audience go aww.

Suniel Shetty along with Shilpa Shetty recreated a scene from their super hit romantic movie Dhadkan. They treated their fans with few dialogues from the movie and enacted the song ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se’. The duo looked stunning together and the audiences also felt the romantic chemistry between the actors. Shilpa Shetty dazzled in her shimmery palazzo suit and Suniel Shetty looked dapper in a black outfit. Even the judges could not resist from complimenting their superb act.

See the video here:

Choreographer Geeta Kapur was also highly impressed by their performance and asked Suniel Shetty how he manages to maintain the chemistry between the actors even after 20 years of the film release. The actor had come to the show with his wife Mana Shetty and they had a great time on the show and were highly impressed with the performances of the participants of the show. The show is hosted by and Paritosh Tripathi. It will be aired this weekend.

