WATCH: Shilpa Shetty enjoys ‘water yoga’ with brother Rajiv Adatia, pushes him into the pool later

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia and actor Shilpa Shetty share a beautiful bond of brother and sister. They both are quite active on social media and keep commenting on each other’s posts. They also share pics on Instagram with each other with their fans quite often. In his latest post, Rajiv shared a fun video with the Dhadkan actress. The duo is enjoying a vacation in Phuket. As we all know, Shilpa is a big yoga freak, the duo decided to do some of the yoga poses together.

In his post, Rajiv shared a video where he was seen performing yoga with his sister Shilpa Shetty off the poolside. As soon as they do a pose, Shilpa pushed him into the pool and laughed. The duo had a fun yoga session. While sharing the post, Rajiv wrote, “I’m actually quite good at Yoga I think but it’s quite hard to do when you get pushed into the Pool by your sis @theshilpashetty I think I was doing better Yoga than you Shilpi hahaha! #yoga #fun #phuket.” Shilpa also commented on Rajiv’s post and wrote, “Priceless ! Ha ha ha @rajivadatia water yoga!!”

See video here:

For unversed, Rajiv Adatia had a successful stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. He won several hearts because of his funny nature. His other sister Shamita Shetty is currently part of the reality show and is playing very diligently. BB 15 has also been extended for two weeks.

