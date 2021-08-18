Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra resumes shooting for Super Dancer 4; Hina Khan cheers for her

Kundra has been the talk of the town ever since Raj Kundra was arrested in association with adult film racket case. Ever since then, a lot has been said about the couple. In fact, she had also taken a break from Super Dancer 4 shooting. And while her fans were missing her on sets, Shilpa has finally resumed the shooting of the show.

A video of the actress has surfaced wherein Shilpa was seen stepping out of her vanity van and was heading for the shooting of Super Dancer 4. In the video, Shilpa was seen wearing a beautiful red and blue coloured saree with floral print. Interestingly, as the actress had resumed the shooting of Super of Dancer 4, was seen cheering for her. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared the news on social media and wrote, “You Go Gurl. Huggssss @theshilpashetty” along with a heart emoticon. To note, Shilpa Shetty is seen as a judge on Super Dancer 4 along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu and has been associated with the dance based reality show since its inception.

Take a look at the video:

Check Hina Khan's post for Shilpa Shetty here:

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu also spoke about how much he has been missing Shilpa’s presence on the sets of Super Dancer 4. “We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us,” the filmmaker was quoted saying.

Also Read: Super Dancer 4: Anurag Basu admits missing Shilpa Shetty Kundra on sets: Let’s hope she returns soon