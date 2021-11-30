WATCH Shilpa Shetty’s ‘fresh BTS’ from India’s Got Talent shoot as Kirron Kher pulls up Badshah for being late

One of television’s most popular reality show, India’s Got Talent, is all set to be back on the small screens with a brand-new season. While actress-politician Kirron Kher has been a constant member of the jury panel since the show’s inception, many other celebrities have joined her throughout the years. And this time around, we will see two new faces on the IGT judge’s panel: Shilpa Shetty and singer-rapper Badshah. The new combination of celebrities on India’s Got Talent has viewers excited. A few hours back, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes-action from the IGT sets.

A couple of hours back, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared some ‘fresh BTS from IGT’ for fans of the show. In the video, she and Kirron Kher can be seen waiting for fellow-judge Badshah. “I don’t understand Badshah ji... aapko itna time kis pe lagta hain?” She continues “15 minute ho gayein hain idhar aaye, sabne pura touch up karaya, sabne apna baal theek kare hain, aapko baal…khaan hain baal? Inko aapko theek karne mein itna time lag gaya?” Kirron further says, “Main aapke mummy ko shikayad lagaungi.” Badshah helplessly looks at the camera and says, “Galti ho gayi”.

India’s Got Talent season 9 will be airing on Sony Entertainment Television this year. It previously used to air on Colors. The auditions started on 27th September and people willing to audition for the same will have to do so on the SonyLIV app. There is no age limit for the auditions for the show, but the candidates have to be above 4 years of age. People from all over the country can participate and showcase their talents on the show.

