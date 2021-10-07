WATCH: Shilpa Shetty turns ‘Water Goddess’, braces fans for ‘damdaar’ Super Dancer Chapter 4 finale

On Thursday, October 7, Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge Shilpa Shetty, took to social media to brace fans for the show’s finale with a stunning behind-the-scenes video. In the clip, fans can see Shilpa entering the shoot location in her luxurious car. Soon after, the diva visits her green room for finalising the costume and her look for the finale performance. Getting dolled up as a ‘Water goddess’, while sharing the video, Shilpa teased fans how her finale performance will bring the rainy season back.

She said, “#SuperDancerChapter4 Ka safar raha hai damdaar, Khoob manaaya hum sabne #NachpanKaTyohaar! Ab tak thi journey work-in-progress, Lekin banaa diye gaye hum Water Goddess! Performance mein dekho toh baarish ka paani kaafi hai, Bhuliyega nahin, #SuperFinale abhi baaqi hai!” Apart from glimpses of her makeup room, the clip also gives an exclusive look at Shilpa’s flawless entrance on the stage.

Take a look at it here:

Speaking of Super Dancer Chapter 4, the last episode of the reality show welcomed Indian Guru Baba Ramdev. Shilpa, who is a keen yoga enthusiast, during the episode she was seen nailing vivid Yoga positions with Baba Ramdev. Apart from Shilpa Shetty, ace choreographer Geeta Kapoor and director Anurag Basu headline the judging panel of the show. The finale episode will go on air at 8 pm on Saturday, October 9.

Amid this, Shilpa Shetty’s latest post has garnered umpteen anticipation about her performance. Donning an ice queen look, Shilpa will perform on the hit track Nadiyon Par from Roohi. Viewers are also eager to know which little champion will lift the winner’s trophy.

