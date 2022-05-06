Watch: Shivangi Joshi channels her inner Bridgerton fan in the trending reel

Shivangi Joshi came into the limelight with her role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen in the music video Teri Ada, where she reunited with Mohsin Khan, and the song was unveiled in February this year. Shivangi is very active on her social media handle. She often shares glamorous pictures and entertaining reels on her Instagram account. Today again, Shivangi shared one of the trending reels on her Instagram handle.

In this new video, Shivangi shared her reel of 'Your Bridgerton Name' and can be seen dressed in a beautiful yellow ethnic outfit. At the end of the video, Shivangi discovered an interesting name for herself and it is 'Lady Shivangi Mango Shake Ton of Goregaon Shire'. Shivangi's former co-actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lataa Saberwal also dropped heart and fire emojis. Fans also commented on her reel and called her 'beautiful.'

On the work front, Shivangi will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She is very excited to be part of the show as it is her first reality show. Shivangi shared, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me". Apart from Shivangi, other confirmed contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 include Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha and more.

