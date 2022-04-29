Watch Shivangi Joshi groove on Heropanti 2 song Whistle Baja 2.0; Fans call her ‘dancing queen’

Shivangi Joshi came into the limelight with her role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, she featured opposite Mohsin Khan and their pair was adored by the audiences. However, on October 25, 2021, Shivangi wrapped up her shoot and bid adieu to the show. She later went on to feature in Balika Vadhu 2, but the show ended its TV version but later returned with a spin-off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot.

Shivangi is one of the most popular celebrities and is active on her social media handle. She often shares glamorous pictures and entertaining reels on her Instagram handle. Today again Shivangi shared an interesting video of her dancing on Heropanti 2 song Whistle Baja 2.0. In the video, Shivangi is dressed in a cute floral short dress and has paired the dress with white sneakers. We can see she performed some cool moves while dancing to the song. Fans cheered by calling her 'amazing', 'stunning', 'dancing queen', and so on. Some fans have also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan reunited for the music video Teri Ada, which was unveiled in February this year. On collaborating again with Mohsin Khan, Shivangi said, “I love it, and our last song ‘Teri Ada’ I think was loved by everyone. It is definitely a beautiful and meaningful song. Our Kiara family was really waiting for both of us to come together again and do something. So we did that and everyone really liked it.”

