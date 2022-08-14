WATCH: Shivangi Joshi slays in red saree; Shweta Tiwari & Rubina Dilaik bowled over by her beauty

Shivangi Joshi has been a part of the Telly industry for a long time now and has starred in numerous popular shows. The actress rose to stardom with her stint in the longest-running reality show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she essayed the lead character Naira. She aced at her role and gained immense popularity for her acting chops. Recently, Shivangi was seen in Rohit Shetty's hit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 but later got eliminated after losing a stunt. Apart from her flourishing career, the actress has managed to make a style statement, and the audience is in complete awe of her ability to pull off any outfit.

Shivangi Joshi's new video

Today, Shivangi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of herself. In this clip, Shivangi looks gorgeous as she is dressed in a beautiful georgette embellished red saree. She styled her wavy tresses open and struck some captivating poses in the video. For the audio to this video, she chose Shah Rukh Khan's hit song 'Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha' music. Shivangi's this video received immense love from her fans. Shweta Tiwari and Rubina Dilaik were bowled over by her beauty and called her 'Gorgeous' and 'Sundari'.

Shivangi Joshi in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Shivangi Joshi's first reality show was Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and channeling her inner Khiladi she performed some daredevil stunts on the show. From being a sanskaari bahu of television to a daring contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shivangi's transformation in the show was remarkable. She fearlessly squared up to all the challenges and rose under tremendous pressure. Shivangi performed a plethora of stunts such as shock stunts, underwater stunts, and stunts with hyenas and creepy crawlies.

Shivangi Joshi's career:

The actress was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 6 years. Her chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan on the show was adored by the fans and they were one of the most loved couples on-screen. However, her journey with the show ended on October 25, 2021, and later she was featured in Balika Vadhu 2. This show ended its TV version but later returned with a spin-off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot.

