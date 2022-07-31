Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya represents all of us on a 'working Sunday'; WATCH

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. Shraddha gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. The actress recently surprised her fans yesterday as she confirmed her presence in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Shraddha Arya drops a new video

Today, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a hilarious video defining her mood as she works on a Sunday. In this clip, the Kundali Bhagya actress looks pretty in a white saree and is seen getting out of her vanity van in an annoying mood. Sharing this video, Shraddha captioned, "My Mood, When I Have To Work Even On A Sunday #Urgh". It looks like the actress is having an engaged schedule since she has signed Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Speaking about Shraddha's debut film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani the actress had shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature. This made her fans go ballistic, who could wait no longer to know about the capacity to which their star is involved in Dharma Productions.

On the professional front, Shraddha has been a part of popular shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc.

