WATCH: Shweta Tiwari & daughter Palak drop ‘Bijlee’ as they groove gracefully in new video

Actor Shweta Tiwari daughter’s Palak Tiwari recently hit the headlines for her music video debut in music sensation Harrdy Sandhu’s latest track Bijlee Bijlee. The youngster has been receiving praises for her superwoman avatar in the music video. Now, on Monday, her mother Shweta took to Instagram to promote her daughter’s song in the most quirky way.

Sharing a dance clip alongside Palak, both the mother-daughter duo was seen setting the internet ablaze with their impeccable moves on the track. The two were seen nailing the hook step of the song gracefully thereby leaving their followers enticed. In the video, both Palak and Shweta sport an infectious smile as they spent some gala time together filming their new reel. While sharing the post online, Shweta Tiwari said, “Catching the beat with BIJLEE herself.”

In a previous interaction with the IANS, Palak candidly spoke about her first-ever music video calling it a ‘magical experience’. She said, "Working on 'Bijlee Bijlee' has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do."

Not only this but even Superstar Salman Khan took a brief moment to appreciate Harrdy Sandhu’s latest music via social media. The Kick star was impressed upon seeing the teaser video of the song so much that he re-shared it on his Instagram handle too. While sharing the clip, he said, “Congratulations on the electrifying song Palak and Harrdy! @palaktiwarii @harrdysandhu”. Now, Shweta and Palak have received umpteen adulations from their fans online.

