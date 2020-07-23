WATCH: Sidharth Shukla gets spotted by paparazzi at night; Actor says 'bas kar meri jaan' before speeding off

Sidharth Shukla recently got spotted in the city late at night. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's sweet gesture towards a paparazzi before speeding off, is winning the internet. Take a look.

Catching a glimpse of Sidharth Shukla is always a treat for his fans. The actor's fans got a sudden surprise yesterday night. Sidharth was spotted in the suburbs of Mumbai by a paparazzi. The video is now going viral on social media, courtesy Sidharth's sweet gesture towards the pap before speeding off. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was heard saying 'Bass kar meri jaan' to the shutterbug before he sat in his car and drove off. Now, the actor's comment and humble attitude towards the pap is winning hearts on the internet.

In the video, we can see Sidharth crossing a road to get to his car, as a paparazzi calls him 'Shukla ji.' The actor carefully gets to the other side of the road, waves to the paparazzi, and also share greetings. He then goes near his car, opens the car door, and says 'Bas kar bhai kya kar raha hai.' The pap insits Sidharth to allow him to record for him for a few seconds, to which Sidharth sweetly says, 'Bass kar meri jaan,' and sits on the driver's seat. He then exchanges greetings again, bids adieu, and drives off along with a friend.

Fans of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor have been going gaga over his comments to the paparazzo, and are hailing his humble nature. The Balika Vadhu actor was seen dressed in an orange t-shirt paired with blue denim along with chappals, and as usual, flaunted his cool casual style. Adhering to the safety norms, Sidharth also covered his face with a black mask.

Take a look at Sidharth's latest video here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth is all set to wow fans once again with his upcoming music video 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' alongside Neha Sharma. The song will drop on July 31 (2020), and fans cannot contain their excitement. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

