Watch: Smriti Irani shares a video from her son Zohr's graduation ceremony & pens a note for him

Smriti Zubin Irani, now a Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, became a household name and gained unparalleled fame in the television industry in the early 2000s. Before stepping into the showbiz world, Smriti was also a participant in the Miss India pageantry in 1998. This veteran star made her television debut in 2000 and went on to feature in successful shows. Speaking of her personal life, Smirti tied the knot with a Parsi businessman, Zubin Irani and the two are proud parents to a son named Zohr and a daughter named Zoish.

Smriti Irani's new Instagram video:

Smriti has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often keeps fans updated on her personal and professional life. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video from her son Zohr's graduation ceremony. While sharing this clip, proud mother Smriti expressed her joy and penned a note for Zohr. Smriti wrote, "Your graduation today @zohrirani signals the advent of new possibilities.. to live your potential, to chase your dreams , to live and love responsibly, to be you .. just you … I’m proud , I’m overwhelmed, I’m overjoyed… love you much .. God bless ".

Zohr also dropped his comment under this video and wrote, "Love you (heart emoticon)". Popular personalities belonging to different fields like entertainment, politics, and media congratulated Zohr and commented on this video. Vikrant Massey, Tusshar Kapoor, and others also showered their good wishes on Smriti's son.

On the professional front, Smriti has proved her acting prowess in popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.

