WATCH: Soon-to-be dad Dheeraj Dhoopar takes a dig at pregnant wife Vinny Arora; Celebs REACT

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented actors in the Telly world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is married to married to actress Vinny Arora, and they are one of the most adored couples in the industry. Their cute chemistry and loved-up social media posts for each other often give major couple goals for their fans. Dheeraj and Vinny are all set to embrace a new phase in their lives as they will soon become parents for the first time. They are enjoying each and every moment of this journey and are also sharing it with their fans.

Vinny shares a funny video of Dheeraj:

Today, Vinny shared a hilarious video of Dheeraj where the actor is seen enacting Vinny. Dheeraj nailed Vinny's every action she has been facing during her pregnancy and showcased it with a hilarious twist. In this video, he gave a glimpse of how Vinny feels sleepy, cries for no reason, constantly asks for his help, and so on. Sharing this video, Vinny wrote, "Not funny @dheerajdhoopar !!! Okay, may be just a lil bit". Celebs such as Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Ridhi Dogra, Tina Datta, and others were quick enough to react to this video and have dropped their funny comments.

Click here to watch Vinny's video

Dheeraj and Vinny's love tale:

Dheeraj and Vinny are among the most adored couples in the TV industry. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. It was almost like love at first sight for the duo, and their off-screen chemistry was undeniable. The couple dated for a long period of nearly 7 years and then decided to make their bond forever with marriage. They then tied the knot in 2016. A few months ago, the duo announced their pregnancy news to their fans on their social media handle. Dheeraj shared that they will be embracing parenthood by August this year. Ahead of the arrival of their child, the soon-to-be parents organised a baby shower recently, which was attended by their family and close friends.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's career:

Dheeraj Dhoopar made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He was then seen in Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar and Zindagi Kahe Smile Please. He also made a cameo appearance in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. Dheeraj also portrayed Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar. In 2020, the actor portrayed Cheel Aakesh in Naagin 5.

Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgaya for 5 long years and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Later, after quitting the show, the actor immediately got an offer for a new daily soap which will soon air on Colors. Dheeraj will soon be seen in 'Sherdil Shergill', where he will star opposite Surbhi Chandna.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora to embrace parenthood: ‘We’re expecting, a tiny miracle’