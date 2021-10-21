WATCH: Sudhaa Chandran appeals PM Modi after being stopped at airport for her prosthetic leg

Veteran TV actress Sudhaa Chandran recently posted a video on her social media account wherein she expressed her disregard towards the airport security procedures that are conducted at the airports for people who have an artificial attachment to their body.

Sudhaa claimed that each time she needs to travel, even for her professional commitments, she is asked by the officials to remove her artificial limb and show it to them for the ETD process. The TV actress said that this procedure is not humanly possible and is very hurtful at the same time. She appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about altering the process and just like senior citizens have a card to show, people like her shall also have a card for their ease. Along with the video, she wrote, “Totally hurt ....each time going thru this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state Nd central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action .....”.

Actor Karanvir Bohra came out in support of her and reposted the video on his account. Sharing it, he wrote, ‘I totally agree with you #sudhaji there should be a facility made for such situations, in compete with you on this’. Sudhaa even thanked the TV actor for his support. The renowned dancer also said that she is overwhelmed and glad after receiving support from people since she believes that this is a community fight and not an individual one.