WATCH: 'Sundar' Ankita Lokhande shares a funny wedding BTS clip that will surely crack you up

Ankita Lokhande was one of the many brides who got their dreamy wedding this year. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress tied the knot with her long-time lover Vicky Jain on 14th December. Their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. All of the ceremonies were relished by the couple, and the pictures that they shared on their social media were immensely appreciated by the fans. Their loyal fans went crazy over their Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies and even got them trending on social media. It was one of the most anticipated and discussed weddings in television history. While all the ceremonies might be over; the wedding shenanigans continue. Recently, ‘nayi dulhan’ Ankita shared a hilarious Shaadi BTS video on her Instagram stories that had us in splits!

The video was originally shared by Farah Shaikh who did Ankita’s hairdo for one of her wedding photoshoots. Ankita reposted the video on her stories. In the video, Farah could be seen fixing Ankita’s hair. Being the jester Ankita is, she hilariously says ‘ab hum itne sundar hai toh hum kya karein bataao koi?’ Right after saying the dialogue, she herself started giggling and then told the people in the room that she was just joking. Along with the video clip, Farah wrote, ‘BTS Wedding prep’.

Coming back to this particular wedding look; Ankita looked absolutely ravishing in her Marathi Dulhan avatar. Ever since the wedding, the actress has been sharing some gorgeous solo wedding shoot pictures as well the ones with Vicky, and honestly, it has been tough to not obsess over their beauty.

