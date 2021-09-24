WATCH: Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff & Amitabh Bachchan get teary eyed on KBC 13

The thirteenth season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has been entertaining audiences since it premiered last month. Every weekend special guests grace the show and this Shaandar Shukravar, we will see actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty take the hot seats. While the promos promise that the episode is going to be full of laughter, joy, and extremely fun moments, a recent promo also showed Amitabh, Jackie, and Suniel having an emotional moment as they get teary eyed.

The promo shared by Sony TV on its official Instagram handle shows Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff in the hot seats. There’s a video montage playing in the background where the Hera Pheri actor is seen sharing an anecdote about Jackie Shroff. He says, “Bahut khoobsurat baat Dada ne kahi thi ki jab ek room ke kholi mein tha aur maa khaasti thi, toh Dada ko pata chalta tha ki Maa khaas rahi hain, jab ke bade ghar mein gaye toh he didn’t know whether his mother passed away (Dada said a very beautiful thing that when he was living in a one-bedroom apartment, he would know when his mother was coughing, but when he moved to a bigger house, he didn’t know whether his mother passed away)”

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty get extremely emotional and teary-eyed at the moment, and host Amitabh Bachchan is also seen fighting back his tears. He lauds the actors’ bond, saying that in today’s day and age, such friendships are rare to witness.

Sony TV shared the promo on Instagram with the caption "Suniel Shetty ne sunaayi apne beete dinon ki dastaan, jisko sunke hui sabki aakhein nam! Dekhiye yeh emotional moment #KaunBanegaCrorepati Shaandaar Shukravaar episode mein, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo #ShaandaarShukravaar #KBC13 @amitabhbachchan @suniel.shetty @apnabhidu (sic),"

Take a look:

Jackie Shroff lost his mother in 2014 after suffering from a stroke. According to a report in India Today, Jackie Shroff had shared in an interview that he didn’t know his mother had passed away because she had her own room when they moved into a bigger house. He shared had he found out about it in the night, he would have taken her to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was morning when he learned about his mother passing away.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Suniel Shetty is ‘wonderstruck’ after meeting Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13, pens a sweet note for legend