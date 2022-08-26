WATCH: Superstar Singer 2 reaches Semi-Finale; India's Laughter Champion Grand Finale to air on August 27

Superstar Singer 2 is one of the most popular reality shows and consists of talented contestants who add magic to each episode with their melodious voices. In the show, the contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers in the Indian entertainment industry. Many renowned celebs have appeared on the show and were amazed by the excellent performance put forward by the contestants. After successfully running for a long time the show is reaching its end and the semi-finale episode will witness the grand appearance of Bollywood superstars Govinda and Satish Kaushik.

Today, Sony TV shared Superstar Singer 2's new promo on its Instagram handle where we can see Govinda and Satish Kaushik enjoying every performance put forward by the young talented kids. The caption of this promo read, "Iss hafte aane wale hain Hero No. 1 Govinda aur #SatishKaushikJi, toh hongi khoob saari masti, maza aur dher saare gaane! Dekhiye #SemiFinaleWeekend with @Govinda #SuperstarSinger2 par, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par".

The channel also shared another promo of India's Laughter Champion on its Instagram handle featuring Himanshu Bawandar and also announced the grand finale date of the show. The caption of the promo read, "Himanshu ji ki comic timing hai bemisaal! Unki dukh-bhari kisson mein bhi hai comedy ka jhalak! Dekhiye inhe, India's Laughter Champion ke Grand-Finale mein! Kal raat, 9.30 baje, sirf Sony par!".

About Superstar Singer 2:

Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali. The host of the show is Aditya Narayan. The singing reality show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

About India's Laughter Champion:

India's Laughter Champion started airing on Sony TV on 11th June and the Grand Finale episode of the show will air on August 27 only at 9:30 pm.

