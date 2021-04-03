WATCH: Surbhi Chandna admits fearing gunshot sounds; REVEALS how she shot firing scenes for Bepanah Pyaar

In a BTS video, Surbhi Chandna has opened up about one of her biggest fears and expressed gratitude towards fans for their love for Bepanah Pyaar.

The gorgeous actress with a sizzling smile, Surbhi Chandna is very popular in the TV sector. She was immensely loved for her excellent acting in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she was paired with the actor Sharad Malhotra. The show marked their first collaboration together and their sizzling chemistry won a million hearts. And while the show came to an end on February 6 this year, Surbhi and Sharad came with another surprise for their fans as they collaborated for the song Bepanah Pyaar and it has won impressive reviews.

As the song continues to be a chartbuster, Surbhi has now shared a BTS video of the song revealing a secret that she never told before. In the video posted by Ishqbaaz actress, she is seen dressed up for a gun fight scene for her music video Bepanah Pyaar and spoke about her fear of gunshot and bomb blast sounds. Surbhi revealed that she may seem so fearless and confident on the screen, but in reality, she is very fearful. She added that since in the shoot they could not avoid the sounds of a gunshot, she had found a way to tackle it and opted for a cotton bud in her ears to muffle the sound of the shots.

She wrote, “As #bepanahpyaar crosses 25 Million today here’s a Fun FACT Behind the Scenes of the Song From the Outside I might look like really brave and all but I am a BiG Darpokkk and I don’t shy admitting that. Also, all shoots that have gun firing bomb shots anything that explodes and makes a noise etc I do this what you see in the Video. I also try convincing the director or the team to eliminate such shots but when they cannot I find my way to deal with them. Thank you for the Immense Love to #bepanahpyaar in a Week .. Keep Loving, Hoping More Millions Soon.”

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s video

Well, Surbhi and Sharad had once again nailed with their impressive chemistry in the song and have left the fans wanting for more. Did you like her stint in Bepanah Pyaar? Share your views in the comment section below.



