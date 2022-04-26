Watch: Surbhi Chandna channels her inner Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and hilariously fails

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer was released today. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa that was released in 2007. The film is a horror-comedy, and in the trailer, we can see Bhool Bhulaiyaa's ghost Manjulika still is powerful in the sequel as well. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer is receiving a positive response, and audiences are excited about the film. Along with others, we can also see Surbhi Chandna equally excited about the film. Surbhi is quite active on social media.

In her latest Instagram video, Surbhi channels her inner Manjulika but also admits that she fails to look like her. In the video shared, Surbhi's hair is scattered, she is wearing a mangalsutra and vermillion, and in a creepy voice, she is mimicking Manjulika's name while the song 'Mere Dholna' plays in the background. Sharing this hilarious video with her fans, she wrote," This Crop Top Track Pant Manjulika Clearly didn’t Make it to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 #fail". Fans dropped laughing emojis on Surbhi's video.

Click Here to see the video

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with the TV serial Ishqbaaz in which she was starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Apart from these, Surbhi had recently replaced new mom Bharti Singh for time being to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as Bharti was on a break from work to take care of her newborn baby boy