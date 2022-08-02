WATCH: Surbhi Chandna show how she spent her day while shooting for first promo of Sherdil Shergill

Surbhi Chandna is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. She is among the stylish divas on the television block and never fails to amaze the audience and her fans with some impressive outfits and hilarious content. Surbhi, who is all set to shine on the screens once again, has been leaving no stone unturned to update her fans on her whereabouts. The actress will soon be seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. The first promo of the show was recently released and audiences are quite excited for the show to go on-air.

Surbhi's new video

Today, Surbhi uploaded another video on her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the day when she shot the first promo of Sherdil Shergill. In this video, we can see Surbhi transforming into her on-screen character 'Manmeet Shergill'. Sharing this clip with her fans, Surbhi captioned, "Manmeet Shergill Mode on Thankyou for all the love appreciation blessings coming our way for #sherdilshergil PromoWe accept everything with Big open arms Heres how I spent my day when we shot our First Promo".

About Sherdil Shergill

The show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story. They are seen as two raging and hot-blooded people, who come across each other on the show.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.

