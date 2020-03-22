WATCH: Surbhi Chandna sings her way during Quarantine; BFF Vikas Gupta cannot stop missing her

Surbhi Chandna tries her hand at singing while in self-quarantine and best friend Vikas Gupta has a sweet message for her. Read on.

Surbhi Chandna is one such TV actress who loves spending her time on social media. She keeps her followers updated about her whereabouts and interacts with them almost daily. And now, when everyone is practicing self-isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Surbhi is ensuring to keep everyone engaged with her quirky posts on her Instagram handle. The beautiful actress is seen indulging in new skills and tasks to kill her time and also make the most of it. While a few days ago she tried her hands at making soft idlis, and now she has attempted something more interesting.

Well, in her recent post, Surbhi is seen turning into a singer. Yes, you read that right! After cooking its time to SING for Surbhi. The diva was seen singing her way during Quarantine with her favourite song, 'Humsafar.' Dressed in her casual best, with a cutesy hairband and her fresh no-makeup look, Surbhi is looking adorable. Well, we must say, Surbhi's voice is beautiful and we wouldn't be surprised if she takes up singing as her profession next.

ALSO READ: Sanjivani: 5 things that will be MISSED from Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna's show after it goes off air

Within moments of her flaunting her singing skills, her fans went gaga over her and couldn't stop gushing over her melodious voice. Not only her supporters, but Surbhi's best friend Vikas Gupta also enjoyed his 'bae' singing his favourite song. Sharing this comforting video, Surbhi wrote, 'Making the most of my time and what better way to utilise this waqt. My head has been spinning over-reading and over- watching about what our world is facing this is the best way to relax the senses.'

Take a look at Surbhi's singing skills here:

What are your thoughts about Surbhi's 'QuaranTime?' Also, are you missing her on-screen, now that Sanjivni has gone off-air? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna is 'Cranky' as she follows a strict diet; Check it out



Credits :Instagram

Read More