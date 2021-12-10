WATCH: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi dances his heart out at daughter's pre-wedding function

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi is popular among the masses. He enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Well, currently the actor is on cloud nine and he has all the reasons to be. The actor's daughter Niyati is all set to tie the knot on December 11. The pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun. The videos and pictures have started to surface online. In between this, the wedding card also went viral on social media.

Now a video of Dilip dancing at his daughter’s pre-wedding ceremony is going viral. A fan has posted a video of him dancing to dhol and then singing at the function. Dressed in a teal blue kurta, the actor is beyond glad. Reportedly, it was Sangeet night where people at the venue were seen playing garba. The video shared on Instagram shows people in the background playing garba.

There are other photos also where he is seen welcoming the guests and posing with them. Take a look.

Reportedly, the wedding will take place on December 11 at the Taj hotel in Mumbai. The entire cast of TMKOC including producer Asit Modi, Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha are invited to the wedding. Apart from this, Dilip Joshi will be seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The makers have been sharing photos from their visit to the sets.

