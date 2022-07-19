Watch: Tejasswi Prakash gives a sneak peek into her dinner date with beau Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media swoon the hearts of the audiences. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Tejasswi and Karan have been painting the town red with their love.

Time and again, the duo shell out major couple goals as they are often spotted going on dates, surprising each other at their workplace, expressing their love, and so on. Yet again, Tejasswi and Karan planned out a dinner date last night, where the two spent a good time. The duo was listening to their recently released music video 'Baarish Aayi Hai' as they enjoyed their dinner. The Naagin 6 actress took to her Instagram story and gave a sneak peek into their date.

Click here to watch Tejran enjoying their dinner date

Karan and Tejasswi's professional commitment:

Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

