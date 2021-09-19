WATCH: Varun Sood celebrates Divya Agarwal's thumping win in Bigg Boss OTT; Says 'Proud of you'

Varun Sood is on cloud nine today as his girlfriend Divya Agarwal won the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. The actress beat Nishant Bhat, the first runner-up, to emerge as the winner of ’s show. Following the grand finale, Divya celebrated her success with beau Varun Sood, Rannvijay Singha, and her friends and family. The actress cut a cake and raised a toast on her big day. Sharing a short clip, Varun Sood wrote, “Proud of you”.

Even Rannvijay Singha took to his Instagram handle and gave his fans a glimpse from the celebrations. In the video shared by the Roadies fame, Divya is expressing gratitude. The finale took place on Saturday night with Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat competing for the trophy. Just like every year, this season of the reality show too hit headlines owing to the fights, controversies, and contestants. After successful six weeks, finally, Divya Agarwal was declared the winner. Talking of Divya, the actress has already been a popular name in the world of reality shows. Divya has appeared in Roadies, Splitsvilla before making it to the Bigg Boss OTT show.

Interestingly, Pinkvilla had also conducted a poll early this week and the audience had declared Divya as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. To note, Pratik chose to opt-out of the winner's race and secured a direct entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He has become the first confirmed contestant of the reality show's upcoming season.