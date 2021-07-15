WATCH VIDEO: Ankita Lokhande takes her first COVID 19 test on Pavitra Rishta 2.0 sets

The makers of Pavitra Rishta have announced the second season. The shooting has also started. Shaheer Sheikh will be seen in the lead role.

The shoot of popular show Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has finally begun. The mahurat pictures are already out and fans are extremely excited for the show to be premiered on television. The second season will feature Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. The actress is already sharing a lot of pictures on her social handle. To note, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in the show essaying the role of Manav. But today, she shared a video from the set. She has taken her first ever COVID 19 test.

Ankita shared the video on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “My first COVID Test on #pavitrarishta set. And I hv tested negative.” In the video, the actress is seen prepping for the shooting. Her hair is clipped and twisted for styling, while she is donning a casual tee with makeup on. Ever since the announcement was made for the show, many have boycotted also. The actress will be seen reprising her role as Archana in the show. Recently, the lead actor also penned a long note on why he said yes to the show.

He mentioned that no one can replace Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. “Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL,” he said.

The first season ran for five years and completed 1424 episodes. The actress became a household name after the show. She has also been part of films including Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

