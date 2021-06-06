WATCH VIDEO: Pearl V Puri interacted with the media two weeks before his arrest & asked everyone to stay safe

"We are all trying to stay safe. We step out to get some fresh air. You guys please stay safe, stay home," says Pearl V Puri as an old video resurfaces on social media.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Leading paparazzi, Viral Bhayani took to his social media to share the last interaction of his team with Pearl V Puri, who is currently in police custody following the charges of alleged rape of a minor girl. In the video, Pearl is seen interacting with the camera men in Hindi. “I am fine, and even the work is going on. We are all trying to stay safe. We step out to get some fresh air. You guys please stay safe, stay home. All my blessing with you and the family. (Bahut Badiya. Kaam Theek Chal Raha Hai. Lockdown Chal Raha Hai.. Koshish Kar Rahe Hai Safe Rehne Ki. Thoda Bahar Nikal Jaate Hai, Fresh Air Ke Liye. Please aap sab safe rahe… gahrpe rahe.. All my blessings with you and the family),” he said.

Actor Pearl V Puri's case has shocked the television world and fans after the actor was accused of alleged rape of a minor child. While the actor was arrested in Mumbai on Friday, he is now in judicial custody. On Sunday, it was revealed that he will soon Pearl V Puri will be undergoing a Covid test as per protocol and will be shifted to Thane Jail, if he tests negative. “Anyone who is arrested has to undergo a Covid-19 test. Pearl V Puri will also undergo a RT-PCR test and if it is negative, he will be shifted to Thane jail tomorrow. Right now, he is at the Waliv Police station," DCP Sanjay Patil told ETimes.

For the uninitiated, Pearl has reportedly been booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was arrested by the Waliv police under IPC section 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Asmita Sood on Pearl V Puri’s arrest: Let’s wait. It’s for the judiciary to decide

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×