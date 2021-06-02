WATCH VIDEO: Rakhi Sawant talks about Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal spat: I have lost my faith in marriage

Rakhi Sawant, who was today snapped in the city, reacted to the ongoing Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s dispute. Scroll down to read what she said.

Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic assault, abuse and violence.

TV actor was arrested on Monday and later released on bail after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a police complaint against him over allegations of physical assault. The actress has also accused him of infidelity and constantly abusing her over the years. Karan and Nisha’s spat has now become the talk of the town. Their friends from the industry have been extending their support to them. Many are saddened to hear about the couple's differences and believe that the couple should have handled it with grace.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant shared her opinion on the trouble in Nisha and Karan’s married life. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant, who was spotted in the city, was seen talking to media and paparazzi about the same. Rakhi said that she has lost her faith in marriage. She added that she is sad to hear about their separation. In the video, the dancer can be heard saying, “I have lost faith in the marriage. I and Nisha we went America together four five years ago. We live in the same building. I remember Nisha used to follow every Karva Chauth’s rituals. I can’t believe. I am very sad. Oh God, they are getting separated. They have a cute child together. Nisha has been beaten badly. I am very sad.”

Talking about Nisha and Karan’s dispute, in the recent development, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star has reacted to allegations of having an extramarital affair and hitting his wife. Talking to Hindustan Times, Karan said, "All these allegations are bound to come and I will be linked to many people. Such stories are baseless. I have not cheated on my wife."

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

