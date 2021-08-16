WATCH Video: Shraddha Arya shakes a leg to Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More'

Shraddha Arya, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, has already won millions of hearts from her performance. She has proved her acting skills and now she is burning the dance floor by performing on the song Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More. The actress has shared the video on her Instagram handle.

In the video, Shraddha is seen wearing denim shorts with a black crop top and an oversized shirt. To complete the look she is also wearing a cap. The actress can be seen dancing with her friend. They are nailing dance steps. Sharing the video, the Kundali Bhagya fame actress wrote, " Just Cut The Rubbish … !!!#KissMeMore @iamheenaparmar.” As soon as she shared the video, celebrities started commenting. Dheeraj Dhoopar writes, “Supercool.” wrote, “Wahh ji Wahhh.” The video is trending also.

Many of her fans also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. The actress enjoys a massive fan following. To note, the actress is out for a vacation as she has shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram stories with her girl gang. She has not shared to which destination she is enjoying. Shraddha will be soon seen in a music video with Karan Kundrra. The shooting of the song was done in Rajasthan. The actress had shared a video.

Recent the gorgeous actress shared a picture wearing a crop top with skin fit skirt. Her hair is styled in waves and had paired the look with black heels. She captioned, “It’s That Time Of The Year.. Happy Born Day Holidays To Me! Picture Credit: @kkundrra :)”

