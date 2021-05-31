WATCH: When Rahul Vaidya was scolded by Sonu Nigam & Anu Malik on Indian Idol for his poor performance

An old video of Rahul Vaidya getting reprimanded by Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam on the Indian Idol stage has gone viral on the internet. The singer failed to impress the then-judges by his voice.

The handsome Rahul Vaidya has managed to create a space for himself in the hearts of his fans and audience. The singer became a popular household name with his stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. Post that, the actor has been quite active on the work front and is currently in Cape Town shooting for the adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Before participating in BB14, Rahul emerged as the second runner-up of the music reality show Indian Idol.

While he gave many memorable performances, there were few times when he failed to impress the then-judges -- Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik. Speaking of this, an old video of Rahul singing the song 'Pretty Woman' from 'Kal Ho Naa Ho’ movie on Indian Idol, has gone viral on social media. The throwback viral video shows the Bigg Boss 14 fame star getting scolded by the judges - Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik. Soon after his performance, Sonu Nigam said, “Aap har performance ke saath bad se badtar hoye jaa rahe hai. Jo aapne sabse pehle gaaya tha, woh aapne itna achcha gaaya tha ki Anu ji ne aapse kaha tha, ‘Tu aage aa re.’ Yaad hai na? Aur maine kaha tha ki aap shayad jo last ke teen bachenge, usme aap aayenge (With every performance, you are going from bad to worse. When you first sang, it was so good that Anu ji called you in front. Do you remember? And I said that you have it in you to make it to the Top 3).”

On the other hand, Anu reprimanded Rahul for developing overconfidence and said he has become overconfident which shows in his eyes, face, and attitude. The singer-composer also mentioned that it also reflects on his voice..

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya recently released his new song titled Aly which he dedicated to his close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. He was also seen in the romantic track Madhanaya with girlfriend Disha Parmar.

Credits :SONY TV Youtube

