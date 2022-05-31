'We ate food from same plate': Asim Riaz pens a note for Sidhu Moose Wala, recalls their last meet

The sudden demise of the promising 28-years old young singer, Sidhu Moose Wala has come as a major shock for the entire entertainment industry. The singer was brutally shot to death in broad daylight in Jawaharker village of Mansa district. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is heartbroken by the news of his demise as he recalled his last meeting with him, where they listened to each other’s music and had dinner together. The singer shared a post on social media as a tribute to the late actor.

In the post, Asim shared in the captions, “I remember when i was in Chandigarh you called me over for dinner, i came all the way to moosa pind just to see you and how proud i was to witness an artist like you. You made me listen songs from your album moosetape ,we had conversations how tupac was so fearless, about his music and all the west and east coast conversations, we ate food from the same plate and you made me have missi Roti ,we had a ball brother that nite and then later you told me after when i made you listen my built in pain track.. Asim dont stop making music ,that thing is gonna stay with me for ever sidhu and your music.. RIp @sidhu_moosewala.”

Numerous other celebs also paid tribute to the late actor and shared prayed for his family. Singer AP Dhillon too spoke up about the struggles of being a Punjabi artist and mentioned how Sidhu made it look all easy. Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra informed that Canadian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang took the responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. They reasoned it to be a retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader, Vicky Middukhera.

