We bet you can’t recognise Rakhi Sawant in THIS 80 year old look for ‘Begum Badshah’

On Tuesday, October 6, actor Rakhi Sawant took to social media to share a stunning picture of her transformation into an 80-year-old lady. The actor will be seen essaying the role of an elderly person in the TV show, Begum Badshah. Multiple media reports suggest that her cameo will bring interesting twists to the plotline of the serial. Now, her latest photo has left fans thrilled, thereby garnering much-anticipation around the new look.

In the post, Rakhi Sawant aptly merged her before and after photo. While on the left side, her makeup artist can be seen prepping her face to get the desired look. Meanwhile, the other half of the photo sees her completely transformed into an 80-year-old lady. Moreover, the collar support band around her neck adds volume to her character. The new look has left us wondering how her brief appearance is about to shape up the show. In addition to this, reportedly Rakhi Sawant isn’t the only one who will make a cameo in Begum Badshah. Media portals suggest that even Ketan Singh will be seen entering the daily soap alongside her. While sharing the photo, Rakhi wrote, “Thanks Rohit bhai for giving me 80 year old looks In Sony Saab TV begum Badshah show.”

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. Along with fans, even Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were left stunned. While Gupta hailed her look as “killerrr”. On the other hand, Bhattacharjee dropped a massive “wowww” in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rakhi Sawant last featured in the 2019 Bollywood film titled, Upeksha. Helmed by Ravindra Khare, the movie also starred Razak Khan, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Rakhi was also seen on ZEE TV’s supernatural romantic TV series titled Manmohini. Created by Prateek Sharma, the show completed a two-season run on the channel featuring Reyhna Malhotra, Garima Singh Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. In the show, Rakhi essayed the role of Chakwa Chudail, a Maharashtrian supernatural entity who is an obsessed lover of the main protagonist, Rana Saa.

