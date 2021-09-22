We were worried about her studies: Rohit Roy on daughter Kiara getting selected at an Ivy League University

In a recent chat with ETimes, Rohit Roy shared his happiness on his daughter Kiara getting selected at an Ivy League Institution in America. He said, “I am so proud that Kiara got selected at Brown University, US. It is an Ivy League university and I am delighted about my daughter pursuing her studies there. We were worried about her studies given the unpredictable pandemic situation, but everything worked out in the end.”

Rohit also spoke about his lovely bond with older brother . He mentioned that the brothers hardly get any time to discuss work together. He said, “Both of us hardly get time to discuss work, but we discuss our film projects sometimes. I hardly advise him about anything, but if I seek his advice, he is always there to give it (smiles). I watch all his films and enjoy his work.” Rohit has been a huge star on television and has played competent parts in several Bollywood films. He received good reviews for his performance in his last release so far ‘Mumbai Saga’ which also starred John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

Speaking about sharing screen space with his wife Manasi again. Rohit said, “Manasi and I would love to work together, but she consciously took a decision to focus on Kiara and her studies soon after she was born. She felt that it was more important to devote time to Kiara. She also went to the US along with Kiara to help her settle there. Now, Manasi will have more time on hand and then she can focus on work opportunities. She is a very good actress and if there is a script for both of us, we would definitely like to work with each other.”

