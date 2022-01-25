Wedding bells for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana? Couple spotted at Manish Malhotra’s store; PHOTOS

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are among the most loved couples of the television industry. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, and started developing feelings for one another. The Jammu based model, Asim had expressed his feelings for her inside the house and she has also opened up on her feeling for him. The couple made their relationship official after coming out of the show and they are often seen spending time with each other. They were recently seen at the Manish Malhotra’s showroom.

Adorable couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana was recently spotted in the city as they came out of the store of India’s top designer Manish Malhotra. Asim had sported an all-black outfit including a casual t-shirt, joggers, cap and stylish sneakers. Himanshi Khurana looked simple yet gorgeous in the floral attire. She had worn a floral full sleeve top and black bellbottom trousers, with black heels. Her hair was open and she was glowing in her natural look.

See photos here-

As the couple was spotted at Manish Malhotra’s showroom, it has left fans tongue wagging about plans of their wedding. The couple has been dating for some time now and often shares pictures and videos with each other. They have never opened up on their marriage plans. In an interview with ETimes TV, Himanshi shared, “We don’t want to rush and mess up things. Marriage is a big commitment. We don't want to get married in haste and then later on our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision.”



