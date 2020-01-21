Is wedding on the cards for Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh? Here's what the actor has to say

As Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh continue to grow strong with their relationship, the television actor has opened up on his wedding plans.

Karan Wahi, who is often touted as television’s chocolate hero, broke a million hearts when he confirmed his relationship status. The television actor is currently dating London-based Uditi Singh and the couple is going strong with their relationship. In fact, unlike other celebrity couples, Karan and Uditi have thrown caution to the wind from the beginning and their social media handles speak volumes about their love affair. Undoubtedly, the fans have been in awe of Karan and Uditi love filled pictures.

While the adorable couple it enjoying every bit of their relationship, there are reports that they are planning to tie the knot soon. However, the Remix actor has clarified saying the wedding is not on the cards for them as of now. In a recent interaction with The Times of India, Karan stated he will not keep his wedding plans under the wrap and will announce whenever he decides to take the plunge. "Mere wedding plans mujhe pata chale toh mai aapko bata dunga. Why would I keep a secret? I did not keep a secret when I didn't have to (referring to his Instagram posts with Uditi Singh) so, that question is out of the picture and now the next question has come. No wedding plans yaar,” the popular television host was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is looking forward to returning as a host of an interesting show Game On! which will be coming with a never seen before format and will have cricketers and musicians collaborating for the game.

