Welcome 2021: Anita Hassanandani hopes for positivity on new year; Shares adorable pics with hubby Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child, wished fans with a cute post on Instagram. She shared photos with Rohit Reddy as they welcomed 2021 with hopes and dreams.

After a year of pandemic, the world welcomed the new year with loads of happiness and prosperity. The new year's wishes have started pouring in from everyone. Many celebrities, who have jetted off to exotic locations to celebrate the new year, have also extended their wishes to fans. Mom-to-be , who is expecting her first child, also wished fans with a heartfelt post. She even shared an adorable picture with her husband Rohit Reddy. Both are looking very cute in the picture.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, she wrote, “2020 sure has been a great lesson. I’ve complained bout weight all along until this phase ...Cribbed bout I want better work, wanted more from life like everyone else. But truly Heath is all that matters ... everything else falls into place eventually. Let 2021 bring loads of positivity happiness peace and yes the vaccine too! Happy New year to each one of you. Let’s find happiness in the little things appreciate little things smile more whine less and enjoy the beautiful life we have.”

In the picture, Anita is seen wearing a green colour turtle neck top. She has kept her hair open while Rohit is seen wearing a black outfit. He is cradling Anita’s baby bump adorably as they posed for cute photos in front of the mirror.

The celebrity couple had announced the pregnancy ahead of their seventh anniversary in October 2020. On the work front, Anita was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She essayed the role of Shagun and her performance was appreciated by fans.

Credits :Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy Instagram

