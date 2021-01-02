Welcome 2021: Hina Khan celebrates New Year with beau Rocky Jaiswal, Priyank Sharma & others; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan was last seen as a Toofani Senior in Bigg Boss season 14. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures with friends on social media.

Finally, the world has welcomed New Year 2021 with new hopes and aspirations after having witnessed multiple highs and lows last year. Everyone has been indulging in the festivities since 31st night and the celebrations continue in full swing. Among others, our favourite television celebs have also been doing the same and sharing pictures on social media. Among them is who chose to celebrate the New Year with some of her close friends from the showbiz industry.

The actress has now given a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram handle. Attending the house party is the likes of her beau Rocky Jaiswal, Priyank Sharma, Kanchi Singh, and Rohan Mehra. All of them can be seen at their quirkiest best as they pose for the pictures. For the unversed, the actress and her friend Priyank were earlier co-contestants in Bigg Boss 11. Apart from that, Rohan featured alongside her in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Check out the inside pictures below:

Hina Khan is currently soaring high in terms of her career. She earlier entered the Bigg Boss 14 house again as a Toofani Senior. Her stint in the reality show won hearts in no time. Before that, the actress also made a cameo appearance in the supernatural show Naagin 5 that features Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Hina also made her debut in Bollywood earlier last year with the movie titled Hacked. It was helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

