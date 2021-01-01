Welcome 2021: Hina Khan treats fans with stunning PHOTOS in a bikini from her vacay to celebrate the New Year

Hina Khan, who is quite active on social media, often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures. As New Year 2021 is here, the actress shared photos from Maldives and wished all a happy new year.

never misses a chance to treat her fans with her gorgeous pictures. She always keeps her social media handles updated with her life’s beautiful snippets. The former Bigg Boss contestant is very active on social media and also enjoys a massive fan following. As the world celebrates the New Year 2021, Hina too joined the bandwagon and sent lovely wishes to fans with her gorgeous photos from Maldives vacay. The actress treated all with sultry photos in a bikini from Maldives vacay.

In the picture, Hina Khan is seen walking on a beach wearing a purple coloured bikini. The actress is even carrying a black-white printed cape. Hina’s face is not seen in the photo as the photo is taken from behind. But, the star seemed to be enjoying her time at the beach. The pristine water and clear sky make for a beautiful backdrop for her photos. Hina has captioned the picture as ‘I am all set to dive into 2021 #GoodBye 2020.”

Fans and followers showered her post with several likes and comments. Many times, the actress has proved that she is a beach baby. After coming out of Bigg Boss, Hina had gone on a mini-vacation with her family and boyfriend.

Meanwhile, the actress became a household name with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In 2020, Hina Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt. She is seen in the recently released film, Wish List. The actress is seen opposite actor Jitendra Rai. Her next films include Lines, and North of Srinagar, and an Indo-Hollywood film titled The Country of The Blind.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

