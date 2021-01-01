Welcome 2021: Neha Kakkar twins in black with Rohanpreet as she beams with joy & kicks off the new year

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had jetted off to an undisclosed destination to celebrate the new year. As 2021 began, Neha and Rohanpreet wished fans on social media in the cutest way.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are celebrating the new year at an undisclosed destination. While doing so, they have treated their fans with a happy picture of themselves and also extended their warm wishes. Neha and Rohanpreet are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They always share glimpses of their lives with fans and keep them updated. Fans also love to see them together and shower loads of love in their pictures. And today on the first day of the new year 2021, Neha shared a picture with Rohan.

In the picture, both could be seen twinning in black outfits. Neha is wearing a leopard print dress with a black jacket on it. On the other hand, Rohanpreet is seen donning an outfit matching his wife’s. Sharing the picture, Neha wrote, “Happy New Year You Beautiful People!!”. Recently, Neha had released her latest single titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The music video also features Rohanpreet Singh and narrates a story of a couple who are madly in love with each other until fate tears them apart. In the video, Neha’s wedding pictures are also featured.

The couple never shies away from showing love for each other and often post romantic pictures on their social media handles.

A few months back, their sudden wedding announcement news came as a big surprise for fans. However, when recently they had to release their song, they shared cute photos pretending to be expecting a child that left the internet stunned. Seeing the post, many celebrities had congratulated the newly wedded couple. However, later it proved to be a promotional strategy for the single.

Credits :Neha Kakkar Instagram

