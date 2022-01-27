'We're Married' Mouni Roy announces finding hubby Suraj Nambiar 'at last' with beautiful wedding photos

Mouni Roy finally tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. Photos of her dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride are all over the internet. The Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies were held on Wednesday. Many celebrities also took to their social media handle and wished the couple as they start a new chapter in their life. Mouni also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from their wedding.

The actress writes, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.” Mouni is seen wearing gold bangles and a red-and-white saree, while Suraj is dressed in a kurta and lungi. In another photo, Suraj Nambiar ties the taali (similar to mangalsutra) around her neck, while the couple is showered with flowers. In one photo, the groom is also applying sindoor.

Suraj also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Mandira Bedi had also shared photos with Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar and wrote in the caption, “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know.” Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Jia Mustafa, Omkar Kapoor, choreographers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty and others shared photos from the wedding.