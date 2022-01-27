'We're Married' Mouni Roy announces finding hubby Suraj Nambiar 'at last' with beautiful wedding photos
The actress writes, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.” Mouni is seen wearing gold bangles and a red-and-white saree, while Suraj is dressed in a kurta and lungi. In another photo, Suraj Nambiar ties the taali (similar to mangalsutra) around her neck, while the couple is showered with flowers. In one photo, the groom is also applying sindoor.
Suraj also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”
Mandira Bedi had also shared photos with Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar and wrote in the caption, “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know.” Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Jia Mustafa, Omkar Kapoor, choreographers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty and others shared photos from the wedding.
To note, Mouni and Suraj have been dating since 2019. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others.
