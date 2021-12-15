What does the future hold for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain? Tarot reader Aditya Nair reveals

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's jodi is a fiery combo! Yes! they finally tied the knot! This will be a passionate, loving and inspiring relationship for sure, and they will have possibilities to design, act, and enjoy themselves for as long as they feel this way. They are soulmates. It sounds amazing though. But soulmate connections are not that easy to maintain. A bit of fluctuation in energies can be seen in the near future between both of them.

No doubt they spark each other’s sense of security and confidence. A good honeymoon travel can be seen in the cards. The Sun (Tarot card) for Vicky and The High Priestess (tarot card) for Ankita clearly states that they are both very focused on their mental activity. The Sun card for Vicky is ruled by Leo which gives him a certain rational awareness and The High Preistess for Ankita makes her always aim higher from the Earth, philosophical and wide opinionated.

This is something that will help them communicate about almost anything, even though their interests might differ and their backgrounds as well. Both of them are super supportive towards each other. Ankita will always give Vicky the vision and ability to look at any situation in a broader way. On the other hand, Vicky will help Ankita when she gets lost in something, and this could happen often if her plans are grand. They will want to show their love (not in public), share their love and act on their impulses as much as they can. We can also hear some good news in the next two years from now.

Guidance

The Chariot (Tarot card): The Chariot suggests that they need to conquer their emotions in order to have a successful relationship. At any point of time in future, if both of them go through a rough patch, they will need to come together, communicate and work hard.

Career

Initially 2 to 3 months of 2022, Ankita will be juggling between her personal and professional life. 2022 will be the time to kick things into high gear and move forward in her career. Serious effort on her part will be enough to catapult her to the next level in any area on which she is focused. She will be very selective this year when it comes to her projects. Whatever she will do, it will be at its best.

