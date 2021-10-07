What made Saif Ali Khan say ‘Main sirf naam ka Nawab hoon’ on The Kapil Sharma Show? Find Out

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared uncensored footage from The Kapil Sharma Show episode when the Bhoot Police cast – Saif Ali Khan, , and Jacqueline Fernandez graced the show. In the video it is seen that Kapil and the guests have a conversation on their experiences with renting flats and properties. Kapil asks Saif about using the latter’s Pataudi Palace for the shoot of his web-series Tandav. And it is during this conversation that Saif states that he is a Nawab just in name.

In the video, Kapil asks Saif about renting his property. To this Saif replied that the news was all over the internet even before he could make it home from the registrar’s office. Saif then jokes how renting a place is a ‘big headache’ and says, “Main bhi chota sa landlord hoon”. The Sacred Games actor then jokes about attending calls from tenants who complained about matters like a broken air conditioner or a leakage in the house. “Mujhe phones aate hain ki bhaiyya ac ka ye, phir yahan leak ho raha hai, toh kabhi kabhi jab main baitha hota hoon toh I am like mujhe kisiko hire karna padega, ek manager ko(I would get calls from tenants about a broken ac or a leakage in the house, but then I thought I need to hire someone to attend to such calls),” Saif told Kapil. “I hired a manager finally. Pehle main karta tha (Earlier, I attended to such calls personally),” he said.

Following this, Kapil asks Saif about renting the Pataudi Palace to shoot the latter’s web-series Tandav. He then jokingly inquires if Saif earned more as an actor or from the rent amount. Saif breaks into a laugh and says, ‘Dono’ (from both). He then adds that his mother and yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore takes the rent. “Main sirf naam ka Nawab hoon,” Saif jokingly adds, as everyone cracks up.

